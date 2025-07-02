A DCI officer captured on camera doing business with a drug peddler while pretending to arrest him (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - An officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been exposed on camera colluding with a suspected drug peddler while pretending to make an arrest.

The viral footage, which is now circulating widely on social media, shows the plainclothes officer engaging in what appears to be a staged arrest.

However, things take a suspicious turn just seconds later.

The two sneak behind a building and appear to exchange a ‘package’ while casually chatting.

The peddler delivers the package to the DCI officer and walks away as if nothing happened.

An X user shared the video with the caption, “This country is not for beginners! Mikora are advancing daily. Huyu DCI anajifanya amekamata 'pedii' kumtoa kwa umati, they beat business in the process of arrest, then everyone goes home as if nothing was happening.,’’

Watch the dramatic video.

A DCI officer captured on camera doing business with a drug peddler while pretending to arrest him pic.twitter.com/k9xINMPTkE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2025

