UDA politician arrested in U.S after attempting to lure an undercover officer posing as a 17-year-old girl for paid ‘mechi’ (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A politician allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has been arrested in the United States during a human trafficking operation conducted by law enforcers.

Abdullahi Yussuf Sheikh Nur, who unsuccessfully vied for the Wajir South parliamentary seat under the UDA party in 2022, is among twelve men arrested in a human trafficking operation in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

The 46-year-old was nabbed after attempting to arrange a paid ‘fun’ meet-up with a person he believed was a 17-year-old girl, who turned out to be an undercover officer.

Court documents show that Nur continued communication even after being told that the girl was underage, and was arrested at a golf course with $250 in cash and a mobile phone.

He contacted the undercover officer who posed as an underage girl through an online advert and set up a meeting at the golf course.

According to the Eden Prairie Police Department, the operation was part of a bigger effort to fight trafficking and child exploitation along the Interstate 494 corridor.

Since 2016, Eden Prairie police have carried out 38 similar stings, leading to over 400 arrests.

They’ve also helped 117 victims of trafficking find support and assistance.

Below are photos of the UDA politician who is now in police custody in the US.