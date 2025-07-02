How a retired teacher ended up being homeless in Nairobi’s streets after losing everything - What his wife did to him will leave you speechless! Fear women (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Once a respected Physics and Mathematics teacher, Mwalimu JJ is now a broken man living on the streets of Nairobi, his life having taken a tragic turn shortly after his retirement.

After years of dedicated service in Kenya’s education sector, Mwalimu JJ retired with what many would consider a comfortable package: a lump sum of KSh 3.5 million and a monthly pension of KSh 33,000.

But instead of enjoying his golden years in peace and dignity, this windfall marked the beginning of his downfall.

According to those familiar with his story, Mwalimu’s wife allegedly saw an opportunity in his retirement benefits.

She used manipulative and underhanded means to have him declared mentally unstable.

The motive was to seize control of his finances and property under the pretense that she needed to manage his affairs for his wellbeing.

Once she obtained legal control over his accounts, she allegedly transferred all assets into her name.

What followed was a shocking betrayal: she evicted him from their home, leaving the once-proud teacher homeless and destitute.

He has been living on the streets since 2013, enduring over a decade of suffering, humiliation and neglect.

Despite the years of hardship, there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel for Mwalimu JJ.

A compassionate well-wisher, moved by his heartbreaking story, has taken up his case.

Thanks to the intervention, the matter is now in court, and a hearing is set for October 25th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST