WATCH the moment KIKUYUs stormed DP KINDIKI’s empowerment forum in Ruiru and stole tanks in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Chaos erupted during an empowerment event in Ruiru hosted by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, after some members of the local community, predominantly from the Kikuyu ethnic group, stole items meant for distribution.

In a now-viral video, several individuals can be seen making off with water tanks and other goods brought to the venue for donation.

The situation quickly escalated as police tried to restore order, chasing after the culprits in a dramatic scene that nearly led to a stampede.

Motorbikes were seen parked nearby, allegedly used to ferry the stolen items to unknown destinations as chaos broke out.

The incident has drawn criticism online, with many Kenyans condemning the lack of order and respect during what was meant to be a development-focused forum.

Others highlighted it as a sign of deepening desperation and poverty on the ground.

Despite the disruption, the forum continued under tight security, with DP Kindiki addressing residents on the Government’s ongoing empowerment and development programs.

Watch the video.

The moment KIKUYUs stormed DP KINDIKI’s empowerment forum in Ruiru and stole tanks in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/DVC0D1paTz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST