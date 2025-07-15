Heartbreaking scenes as 12-year-old BRIDGET NJOKI, who was killed by police during Saba Saba protests, was buried by her fellow pupils in Ndumberi (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - A cloud of sorrow hung over Ndumberi village as 12-year-old Bridget Njoki was laid to rest by friends, family and classmates, in an emotional burial ceremony.

Bridget, a Standard 6 pupil, was reportedly shot and killed by police officers during a chaotic crackdown on demonstrators in the Kiambu area.

Her death has sparked national outrage, with human rights groups and civil society condemning what they describe as a pattern of police brutality targeting innocent lives.

Bridget’s classmates marched solemnly behind her coffin, tears streaming down their faces.

Teachers from her school joined the procession, many unable to contain their grief.

Her mother, overcome by emotion, had to be supported by relatives throughout the funeral.

