Badilisha Maisha Yako Kijana - A street PASTOR laments after a bold Gen Z grabbed his microphone in public and shouted ‘Wantam’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - A dramatic scene captured on video has gone viral, showing a bold Gen Z youth interrupting a street preacher in the middle of his sermon, grabbing his microphone and shouting the now-famous anti-Government slogan, ‘Wantam!’.
The incident unfolded as the pastor, stationed on a busy
Nairobi street, passionately urged passersby to repent and turn to God.
Armed with a microphone and loudspeaker, he preached
messages of transformation and salvation.
But before he could finish his sermon, a defiant young man
walked up, snatched the mic, and shouted the politically charged phrase
associated with youth protests against President Ruto's administration.
“Wantam!” the man shouted confidently, before walking
away.
The visibly frustrated pastor responded, condemning the act
and calling on the young man to reconsider his path.
“You need to change, my friend. Badilisha maisha yako
kijana,” the pastor said, shaking his head in disbelief.
The video has stirred conversation online, with people
expressing their different opinions.
While some Kenyans online found the incident humorous and
symbolic of Gen Z's bold defiance, others criticized the young man's behavior
as disrespectful and unnecessary.
Watch the video.
Badilisha Maisha Yako Kijana!! pic.twitter.com/nnk77Hhlaw— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments