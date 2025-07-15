Badilisha Maisha Yako Kijana - A street PASTOR laments after a bold Gen Z grabbed his microphone in public and shouted ‘Wantam’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - A dramatic scene captured on video has gone viral, showing a bold Gen Z youth interrupting a street preacher in the middle of his sermon, grabbing his microphone and shouting the now-famous anti-Government slogan, ‘Wantam!’.

The incident unfolded as the pastor, stationed on a busy Nairobi street, passionately urged passersby to repent and turn to God.

Armed with a microphone and loudspeaker, he preached messages of transformation and salvation.

But before he could finish his sermon, a defiant young man walked up, snatched the mic, and shouted the politically charged phrase associated with youth protests against President Ruto's administration.

“Wantam!” the man shouted confidently, before walking away.

The visibly frustrated pastor responded, condemning the act and calling on the young man to reconsider his path.

“You need to change, my friend. Badilisha maisha yako kijana,” the pastor said, shaking his head in disbelief.

The video has stirred conversation online, with people expressing their different opinions.

While some Kenyans online found the incident humorous and symbolic of Gen Z's bold defiance, others criticized the young man's behavior as disrespectful and unnecessary.

Watch the video.

Badilisha Maisha Yako Kijana!! pic.twitter.com/nnk77Hhlaw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2025

