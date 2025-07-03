Waste of taxpayers’ money - KINDIKI and other Government officials land at an impoverished village in Tana River with 8 choppers (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Kenyans have been left questioning Government priorities after Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and several high-ranking officials landed in a poverty-stricken village in Tana River County using a fleet of 8 choppers, a move widely condemned as an outrageous waste of public funds.

In a video shared on social media, the deafening sounds of the choppers are heard as they descend on a dusty, underdeveloped field surrounded by mud-walled homes.

Residents, many of whom lack access to clean water, food, and healthcare, watched in disbelief as the aerial entourage landed with a heavy security presence.

The extravagant mode of transport has drawn sharp criticism from Kenyans online.

“8 helicopters to visit a village where people fetch water from rivers shared with animals? This is pure mockery,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).

“They should have used that money to build a school or drill a borehole. This is not leadership, it’s theatre,” another posted.

Watch the video.

DP Kindiki and the Broad-Based politicians flew to a small village in Tana River with 8 helicopters, cutting down Government expenditure! pic.twitter.com/JVe212eyXx — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 3, 2025

