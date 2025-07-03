Ukweli wa Mambo! Kisii man’s cause of death revealed to mourners without sugarcoating (LOOK)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - In a rare moment of brutal honesty, a family in Nyamira County has sparked debate online by openly stating the cause of their loved one’s death in his obituary, without any sugarcoating.

Unlike the usual carefully-worded phrases like “passed away after a short illness” or “rested peacefully”, this family chose to go straight to the point.

The obituary boldly revealed that the deceased died after consuming alcohol.

The move has ignited conversations online about the need for truth and accountability in how we remember our departed, especially in cases involving preventable causes of death.

While some argued that such disclosures should remain private out of respect for the deceased, others welcomed the bold approach, saying it might save lives and provoke meaningful conversations.

Check out the obituary.





The Kenyan DAILY POST