City fraudster MADOLLAR MAPESA caught on camera assaulting a matatu driver despite being on the wrong - Police officer watches silently (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Controversial city fraudster, Madollar Mapesa, is once again on the spotlight - this time for physically assaulting a matatu driver following a minor road accident, all while a uniformed police officer looked on without intervening.

In a video shared online, Mapesa is seen aggressively confronting the matatu driver, shouting obscenities before slapping and shoving him in front of passengers and bystanders.

The accident was minor and clearly Mapesa’s fault, yet he resorted to violence instead of following the proper legal or insurance procedures.

Mapesa’s name has frequently been linked to con rings that target unsuspecting Kenyans online.

Watch the video.

City fraudster MADOLLAR MAPESA caught on camera assaulting a matatu driver despite being on the wrong - Police officer watches silently pic.twitter.com/fBQyj3x5r6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST