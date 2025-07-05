WANTED! PHOTOs of the man who accosted his ex-lover VALENTINE WANJIKU and stabbed her over 20 times







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Police are hunting for a young man responsible for the heinous murder of 32-year-old Valentine Wanjiku, a mother of two, who was viciously attacked and stabbed more than 20 times outside a neighbor’s home on Sunday.

According to witnesses, the suspect, Valentine’s ex-lover, arrived on a motorbike with an accomplice.

He slashed her foot, knocked her to the ground, and then stabbed her repeatedly in the neck, leaving her for dead.

He fled the scene on the motorbike, which was being ridden by a friend.

Before her death, Valentine had reported him to the police for stalking, but no action was taken.

Below are photos of the suspect.











Photos of the deceased lady.