SHOCK as VALENTINE WANJIKU is accosted by her jealous ex-lover and brutally murdered - He stabbed her more than 20 times in a fit of rage (PHOTO)





Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Valentine Wanjiku, a 32-year-old mother of two, was violently attacked and killed in broad daylight near her neighbor’s home.

Reports indicate that her ex-lover, accompanied by a friend on a motorbike, confronted her as she was walking home and first slashed her foot, bringing her down.

Then, in a fit of rage, he stabbed her in the neck more than 20 times, before fleeing the scene on the waiting motorbike.





According to close friends and family, Valentine had reported her ex-boyfriend to the police for stalking her but no action was taken against him.

Valentine’s murder is not an isolated incident.

It is part of a deeply troubling and growing epidemic of femicide in Kenya, where women are being murdered, often by intimate partners or ex-lovers, while their previous complaints of violence and threats are met with silence from the police.

