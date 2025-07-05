Thirsty ‘mubaba’ collides with street light pole while salivating over a beautiful Slay Queen in a busy road (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Men are naturally visual and often steal glances at beautiful, well-endowed women in public.

It’s not uncommon to see men turn for a second look after passing an attractive lady.

In a now-viral video, a curvy woman was filming content for her online followers while dancing next to a busy road.

As she moved, a passerby got distracted by her suggestive dance and, unable to take his eyes off her, walked straight into a streetlight pole.

The woman uploaded the clip without editing out the mishap, and now the man has become an online sensation - for all the wrong reasons.

