Thirsty ‘mubaba’ collides with street light pole while salivating over a beautiful Slay Queen in a busy road (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 5, 2025 - Men are naturally visual and often steal glances at beautiful, well-endowed women in public.
It’s not uncommon to see men turn for a second look after
passing an attractive lady.
In a now-viral video, a curvy woman was filming content for
her online followers while dancing next to a busy road.
As she moved, a passerby got distracted by her suggestive
dance and, unable to take his eyes off her, walked straight into a streetlight
pole.
The woman uploaded the clip without editing out the mishap,
and now the man has become an online sensation - for all the wrong reasons.
Watch the video
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments