Vocal ODM MP claims youths who torched Mawego Police Station to protest ALBERT OJGWANG’s killing were ferried from Nairobi







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Outspoken Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, has claimed that the youths who torched Mawego Police Station on Thursday, July 3rd, were not local residents but had been ferried from Nairobi.

In a post on social media, Kaluma defended residents of Homa Bay, asserting that they had coexisted peacefully with the police station for years, even following the controversial death of Albert Ojwang, who died in police custody in Nairobi.

“The goons who have burnt Mawego Police Station were ferried from Nairobi.”

“Our students and people didn’t burn the station.”

“They have lived with it all these years, even after the killing of our son Albert Ojwang,” Kaluma stated.

The police station was set ablaze by enraged protesters who had marched with Ojwang's body to the premises in protest of his death.

Some officers were seen evacuating their belongings as others attempted to contain the fire.

Ojwang, a teacher and blogger, had been arrested and initially held at Mawego Police Station before being transferred to Central Police Station in Nairobi, where he died.

His death has triggered national outrage.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has since approved murder charges against six officers, including Central OCS, Samson Talaam, in connection with Ojwang’s death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST