Outrage as RUTO reportedly plans to build a Ksh 1.2 billion Church at State House, Nairobi - See reactions!





Friday, July 4, 2025 - Reports that President William Ruto is planning to construct a Ksh 1.2 billion church within State House, Nairobi, have sparked widespread outrage among Kenyans.

The revelation ignited intense debate online, with many questioning the Government’s priorities amid a struggling economy.

Critics argued that allocating such a large sum to a church project overlooks urgent national issues such as healthcare, youth unemployment, and education.

Others raised constitutional concerns, citing the principle of separation of church and state.

They pointed out that Kenya is a secular nation and warned against the Government appearing to favor one religion over others.

See some of the reactions below.