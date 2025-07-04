Former Cabinet Secretary ABABU NAMWAMBA lands new international diplomatic role







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, has landed a new international diplomatic role.

Namwamba, who is the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has been elected to chair the G77+China Nairobi Chapter.

In his address during the announcement, Namwamba emphasized the UN Charter’s guiding principles - promoting international peace and security, fostering friendly relations among nations, and advancing global cooperation.

“These principles are anchored on the sovereign equality of all member states and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” Namwamba said.

“The UN also champions social progress, improved living standards, and the protection of human rights.”

Namwamba pledged to rally support within the G77+China bloc to advance these goals for the collective benefit of all member states.

“We shall endeavour to mobilise and support the collective will of the G77+China towards this end - for the common good of all,” he affirmed.

Founded in 1964, the G77+China began with 77 countries aiming to enhance their joint negotiating capacity at the UN and advocate for shared economic interests.

Today, it has grown into the largest intergovernmental coalition of developing countries within the UN, with 134 member states.

The bloc continues to be a powerful voice for South-South cooperation, pushing for fairer global development and economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST