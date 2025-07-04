Former Cabinet Secretary ABABU NAMWAMBA lands new international diplomatic role

Friday, July 4, 2025
- Former Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, has landed a new
international diplomatic role.
Namwamba, who is the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United
Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has been elected to chair the G77+China
Nairobi Chapter.
In his address during the announcement, Namwamba emphasized
the UN Charter’s guiding principles - promoting international peace and
security, fostering friendly relations among nations, and advancing global
cooperation.
“These principles are anchored on the sovereign equality of
all member states and the peaceful settlement of disputes,” Namwamba said.
“The UN also champions social progress, improved living
standards, and the protection of human rights.”
Namwamba pledged to rally support within the G77+China bloc
to advance these goals for the collective benefit of all member states.
“We shall endeavour to mobilise and support the collective
will of the G77+China towards this end - for the common good of all,” he
affirmed.
Founded in 1964, the G77+China began with 77 countries
aiming to enhance their joint negotiating capacity at the UN and advocate for
shared economic interests.
Today, it has grown into the largest intergovernmental
coalition of developing countries within the UN, with 134 member states.
The bloc continues to be a powerful voice for South-South
cooperation, pushing for fairer global development and economy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments