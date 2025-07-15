VIDEOs! Dollar Furniture CEO, JOHN MWAURA, flaunts his luxurious Range Rover - He is chewing slay queens mercilessly for free furniture as DMs leak







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Dollar Furniture CEO, John Mwaura, is in the spotlight after a string of leaked DMs exposed him as a serial womanizer allegedly exchanging high-end furniture for intimacy.

Known for his flashy lifestyle, Mwaura has been posting videos cruising in his custom-plated Range Rover, fueling an image of wealth and influence that reportedly attracts desperate slay queens and upcoming content creators.

Beneath the glitz, private messages circulating online paint a darker picture, one of a wealthy man allegedly “chewing” young ladies mercilessly while offering them free luxury furniture from his stores as payment for their “company.”

Sources claim Mwaura specifically targets campus girls and social media influencers, many of whom are enticed by the promise of a soft life and furnished apartments.

Below are videos of his luxurious Range Rover which he uses to lure city slay queens.



