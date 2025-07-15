Inside Nairobi Academy: A Culture of Favoritism, Fear, and Mismanagement







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Following his appointment as the overall headteacher overseeing Nairobi Academy, including the Prep School, Mr. John Karanja has accumulated unchecked authority. With no formal Human Resource department in place, he has taken full control over recruitment, discipline, management of subordinate staff, and coordination of school trips and exchange programs - many of which are allegedly linked to his private companies.

Karanja has employed his own relatives in the school, some earning over KES 120,000 despite lacking experience in the British curriculum. These individuals have also been assigned to oversee school trips, allowing him to control travel logistics and profits internally. Staff are well aware of these relationships, but fear raising concerns due to the toxic atmosphere he has fostered.





He often socializes and drinks with a small circle of teachers whom he favors - mostly from his tribe. These individuals are shielded from scrutiny, even when underperforming, while other staff are dismissed over minor mistakes without due process. Ms. Priscah, a Prep School teacher with multiple complaints against her for mistreating students, remains protected by Karanja and the school owner, Mr. Kirugu. Her children have also been given jobs at the school.

Mr. Karanja’s history is troubling. He was reportedly dismissed from Mpesa Academy over an inappropriate relationship with a junior teacher’s wife - an incident that also led to his divorce. Despite this, he now walks with impunity, boasting about his wealth and belittling young teachers' ambitions.

Nairobi Academy, once a symbol of quality, now operates under a cloud of favoritism and fear. Teachers are demoralized, students receive compromised learning, and parents witness a decline in service - fueled by poor leadership and the absence of accountability.