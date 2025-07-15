Slay queen BETH KASINGA exposed! Internet unmasks her broke beach boy deadbeat baby daddy after she tried to set standards on X







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - X is on fire after popular slay queen and self-proclaimed feminist, Beth Kasinga, found herself on the receiving end of brutal online backlash.

The drama started when Beth took to X (formerly Twitter) to dish out some “high-value woman” advice.

But instead of applause, a nosy netizen dug deep into her past and exposed her broke dead beat baby daddy who sells curios to tourists at the beach to survive, painting a sharp contrast to Beth’s online persona of European soft life and expensive tastes.

It emerged that she met her baby daddy at the beach and they got drunk.

They had ‘fun’ moments, leading to pregnancy.

She currently lives in Germany and is of fond of setting standards on X, often describing herself as a high value woman.