Video of Jomvu MP and RAILA’s ally, BADI TWALIB, grabbing a prime piece of land in Mombasa in broad daylight







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - A video has surfaced online showing Jomvu Member of Parliament and Raila Odinga ally, Badi Twalib, forcefully taking over a prime piece of land in Mombasa in broad daylight.

Reports indicate that the MP arrived at the site accompanied by armed men and construction workers.

Moments later, temporary structures on the land were brought down as workers began erecting new fencing, sparking public outrage and claims of land grabbing.

Eyewitnesses allege that the prime parcel of land had long been under dispute, with a local family claiming rightful ownership backed by documentation.

However, they claim their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Watch the video.

MP Badi Twalib of Jomvu had allegedly grabbed this piece of land in Mombasa! pic.twitter.com/FtJqsFhyF1 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 30, 2025

