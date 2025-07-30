This PHOTO of former Makueni Governor Prof. KIVUTHA KIBWANA eating in a Kibanda has wowed netizens (LOOK)





Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - A photo of former Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana enjoying a meal at a humble kibanda has captured Kenyans' attention.

Now a lecturer at Daystar University, Prof. Kibwana is admired for his grounded lifestyle despite his stature.

The image has sparked praise online, with many applauding his humility and graceful transition from politics - something few public figures manage with such ease and authenticity.

Simplicity, it seems, never goes out of style.

See the photo.



