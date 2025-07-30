GEORGE RUTO’s matatu, Matrix, captured on camera making an illegal U-Turn in full view of a traffic police officer (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - A flashy matatu popularly known as ‘Matrix’, owned by George Ruto, son of President William Ruto, has stirred public outrage after being captured on video making an illegal U-turn in full view of a traffic police officer, who took no action.

The incident, which occurred in Nairobi CBD during rush hour, was recorded by a concerned motorist and has since gone viral on social media.

The clip clearly shows the modified matatu blatantly violating traffic rules by executing a dangerous U-turn at a non-designated spot, all while a traffic officer stands nearby, unbothered.

‘Huezi mshika’ a concerned member of the public is heard asking the traffic officer on duty, who watches helplessly as the matatu breaks the traffic law.

Kenyans online have expressed frustration over the apparent impunity and selective enforcement of traffic laws, especially when public transport vehicles linked to influential individuals appear to operate above the law.

Watch the video.

GEORGE RUTO’s matatu, Matrix, making an illegal U-Turn in full view of a traffic police officer pic.twitter.com/8rN7gye6pZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST