GEORGE RUTO’s matatu, Matrix, captured on camera making an illegal U-Turn in full view of a traffic police officer (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - A flashy matatu popularly known as ‘Matrix’, owned by George Ruto, son of President William Ruto, has stirred public outrage after being captured on video making an illegal U-turn in full view of a traffic police officer, who took no action.
The incident, which occurred in Nairobi CBD during rush
hour, was recorded by a concerned motorist and has since gone viral on social
media.
The clip clearly shows the modified matatu blatantly
violating traffic rules by executing a dangerous U-turn at a non-designated
spot, all while a traffic officer stands nearby, unbothered.
‘Huezi mshika’ a concerned member of the public is heard
asking the traffic officer on duty, who watches helplessly as the matatu breaks
the traffic law.
Kenyans online have expressed frustration over the apparent
impunity and selective enforcement of traffic laws, especially when public
transport vehicles linked to influential individuals appear to operate above
the law.
Watch the video.
GEORGE RUTO’s matatu, Matrix, making an illegal U-Turn in full view of a traffic police officer pic.twitter.com/8rN7gye6pZ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 30, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
