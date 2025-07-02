VIDEO captures a boda boda rider being robbed by thugs at night in Kasarani as insecurity escalates in the area







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - A group of thugs was captured on camera attacking and robbing a boda boda rider at the Claycity area in Kasarani, as insecurity in the area escalates.

The thugs ambushed the unsuspecting rider who had ignored repeated warnings from locals not to use that particular route.

The spot is reportedly a notorious blackspot controlled by ruthless gangs.

The boda boda rider was cornered by the gang near a bushy stretch.

In seconds, the attackers pounced, ransacking his pockets and violently attacking him while attempting to steal his motorbike.

Residents say they are living in fear as the area continues to be a haven for armed criminals who prey on passersby and boda boda riders, especially at night.

A boda boda rider being robbed by thugs at night in Kasarani as insecurity escalates in the area pic.twitter.com/29d5JnEXgA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2025

