CNN journalist, LARRY MADOWO, responds to calls to vie for the Presidency in the 2027 General Elections







Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Celebrated Kenyan journalist and CNN correspondent, Larry Madowo, has firmly declined growing calls for him to vie for the Presidency in the 2027 General Elections.

The buzz began after an X user suggested that Madowo can be an amazing Kenyan President.

“Has anyone thought about Larry Madowo being President of Kenya? He can be amazing.” The X user @MachariaEric_14 wrote.

But Madowo responded bluntly: “Immediately No!”

While he did not elaborate on his decision, Madowo hinted at the relentless public criticism that comes with holding office.

“You elect me, and then little by little we hear ‘Madowo Must Go?’” he remarked.

Madowo has drawn attention for his on-the-ground reporting of anti-Government protests, including last month’s June 25th demonstrations.

Following his coverage, he reported receiving threats from unknown individuals.

Interior CS Murkomen later criticized international journalists like Madowo, accusing them of applying double standards in their coverage of Kenya.

Despite the backlash, Madowo remains unapologetic, vowing to continue covering Kenyan stories with honesty and objectivity.