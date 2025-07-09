“Utamu ni ndani ama nje?” - SABINA CHEGE's cheeky remarks at a public function as she engages in a flirty exchange with RUTO’s PA FAROUK KIBET an sparks online buzz (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Nominated MP, Sabina Chege, has once again found herself at the center of online buzz after a video surfaced showing her engaging in a playful exchange during a public function attended by President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, and other leaders.

In the now-viral clip, Sabina is seen addressing the crowd with her signature charm before asking the audience, “Utamu ni ndani ama nje?”

The cheeky question, loosely translated to "Is the sweetness inside or outside?" sent the crowd into a frenzy, with many shouting back “Ndani!”, a reference Sabina cleverly used to justify her continued support for the Government.

Moments later, she handed the microphone to Farouk Kibet after giving her donation, sparking more laughter as the two shared a flirtatious back-and-forth.

At one point, Farouk jokingly offered to find her a man from the crowd, adding to the amusement of those in attendance.

The video has since gone viral, with Kenyans online debating whether the moment was lighthearted or crossed the line of decorum expected from national leaders.

Now its proven without doubt this are sexual predators.



Hawana kitu ingine wanafikiria ,am ashamed as lady who would like to be in power one day.



Harambee house seems qualification ni you must know this filthy language. pic.twitter.com/TgNiy9sUvc — wanjiru (@Wanjiru2027) July 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST