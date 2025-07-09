Odibets Kenya Launches Exciting Evolution Spin Gifts Campaign





Odibets Kenya is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Evolution Spin Gifts campaign, offering players across its online casino, a chance to win exciting rewards through free spins on selected games.

The promotion, which runs from 1st July to 31st December 2025, is part of the broader Evolution Spin Gifts network promotion that has gained popularity across multiple platforms globally.

How to Participate in this campaign

The Spin Gifts campaign is open to all Odibets customers in Kenya, both new and existing. Participation is straightforward:

- Place a cash bet of at least Kshs 20 on any of the selected Evolution Games

- Random Spin Gifts will be triggered while playing eligible games

- Win free spins of varying values based on your betting activity

Featured Games for this promo

Players can enjoy a wide selection of thrilling games offered on Odibets including but not limited to Cash Ultimate, Regal Streak, Golden Leprechaun Megaways, and Hot 4 Cash. Others are Diamond Blitz, Mystic Wheel, Blue Diamond, Fire In The Hole xBomb, Fortune House, Dynamite Riches, Bounty Raid, Deadwood, Immortal Fruits, Fruit Blox, Golden Cryptex, Dragon's Luck Power Reels, Reel Keeper and Vault Cracker.

Important Terms to Note

The promotion comes with several key conditions that players should be aware of:

- Free Spins vouchers will expire within 3 days from when they are triggered

- The value of Free Spins is based on the player's last bet size

- There is a maximum payout on Free Spins winnings of KShs. 75,000

- Spin Gifts will trigger randomly throughout the promotional period on the listed games

"We're excited to bring this innovative promotion to our Kenyan customers," said Wilson Gichuhi, the Odibets Head of Product. "The Evolution Spin Gifts campaign offers players more chances to win with every spin, adding an extra layer of excitement to their gaming experience."

The campaign is fully funded by Evolution, ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.

Apart from the Evo promotion, Odibets is also running a similar spin campaign for Jetx where customers stand to win 130 million, from 2nd July to 31 July. Others on offer are aviator rains, virtual league free bets, among others.

All standard Odibets Terms and Conditions apply. Players are encouraged to gamble responsibly.

For more information about the promotion, visit the Odibets official betting website or contact customer support.