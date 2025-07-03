EXPOSED! Governor GLADYS WANGA captured on camera bribing college students to cheer politicians during ALBERT OJWANG’s burial (PHOTO)





Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga was captured on camera bribing college students to cheer politicians during the burial of slain blogger Albert Ojwang.

A photo circulating widely on social media shows students from Mawego Technical Training Institute lining up to receive Ksh 500 each from the Governor’s team.

According to sources on the ground, the money was given in exchange for cheering and creating a favorable atmosphere for political figures in attendance.

The burial, meant to honor the memory of the blogger believed to have been targeted for his vocal activism, has now been overshadowed by claims of political stage-managing and manipulation.

Sources further revealed that in addition to the cash handouts, Governor Wanga provided bulls to be slaughtered specifically for the students, a gesture that many now see as part of the alleged strategy to “buy” public support and applause.

Critics argue that the Governor’s actions are disrespectful not only to the grieving family of Albert Ojwang, but also to the spirit of justice and accountability that Kenyans have been demanding since his death.