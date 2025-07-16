TSC takes action against PETER AYIRO, the Alliance Girls High School teacher accused of preying on students

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has sent a teacher at Alliance Girls High School on 30-day compulsory leave following serious allegations of misconduct.
Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei announced the decision on
Tuesday, July 15th, amid an intensifying investigation into the
teacher’s conduct.
The teacher, Peter Ayiro, is accused of violating multiple
provisions of the TSC Act and the Code of Regulations for Teachers (CORT), in
what the commission termed as professional misconduct.
The suspension comes in response to an exposé by Africa
Uncensored titled The Teacher and the System, which unveiled a
pattern of abuse spanning over two decades.
TSC stated that the leave is meant to facilitate an
independent probe free from interference. Alliance Girls confirmed it is
cooperating fully with authorities and prioritising student safety.
Despite being under investigation, the teacher will continue
receiving his full salary and allowances until the matter is resolved.
Former students, alumni, and advocacy groups like FIDA-Kenya
have strongly condemned the teacher’s alleged actions and demanded
accountability from both the school and the TSC.
Demonstrations held at the school on July 10 saw alumni clad
in white shirts and carrying placards reading “Protect the Girls, Not the
Predators.”
Protesters criticised the commission for failing to act
earlier despite multiple reports.
Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok also called for
the teacher’s arrest, confirming the Ministry’s collaboration with law
enforcement.
Legal experts warn that the teacher could face charges under
Sections 6, 8, and 11 of the Sexual Offences Act, carrying potential sentences
ranging from 5 years to life imprisonment.
If found guilty, he also risks permanent deregistration from
the teaching profession.
