TSC takes action against PETER AYIRO, the Alliance Girls High School teacher accused of preying on students







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has sent a teacher at Alliance Girls High School on 30-day compulsory leave following serious allegations of misconduct.

Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei announced the decision on Tuesday, July 15th, amid an intensifying investigation into the teacher’s conduct.

The teacher, Peter Ayiro, is accused of violating multiple provisions of the TSC Act and the Code of Regulations for Teachers (CORT), in what the commission termed as professional misconduct.

The suspension comes in response to an exposé by Africa Uncensored titled The Teacher and the System, which unveiled a pattern of abuse spanning over two decades.

TSC stated that the leave is meant to facilitate an independent probe free from interference. Alliance Girls confirmed it is cooperating fully with authorities and prioritising student safety.

Despite being under investigation, the teacher will continue receiving his full salary and allowances until the matter is resolved.

Former students, alumni, and advocacy groups like FIDA-Kenya have strongly condemned the teacher’s alleged actions and demanded accountability from both the school and the TSC.

Demonstrations held at the school on July 10 saw alumni clad in white shirts and carrying placards reading “Protect the Girls, Not the Predators.”

Protesters criticised the commission for failing to act earlier despite multiple reports.

Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok also called for the teacher’s arrest, confirming the Ministry’s collaboration with law enforcement.

Legal experts warn that the teacher could face charges under Sections 6, 8, and 11 of the Sexual Offences Act, carrying potential sentences ranging from 5 years to life imprisonment.

If found guilty, he also risks permanent deregistration from the teaching profession.