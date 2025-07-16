Former nominated Senator GLORIA ORWOBA exposes Senator SIFUNA and reveals why the ODM SG is bitter with RUTO





Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has alleged that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s criticism of President William Ruto is driven by personal frustration after missing out on a Cabinet position.

During an interview with Iko Nini Podcast, Orwoba claimed that Sifuna had hoped to join the Kenya Kwanza administration and was eyeing a senior Government post.

“Sifuna is one of the people who were super excited to join the Government.”

“He wanted to be a Cabinet Secretary.”

“That’s why today he’s acting bitter,” Orwoba stated.

“He’s not opposed to the Government on principle - he’s just upset that he was left out.”

She accused the ODM Secretary General of using political theatrics to conceal his personal disappointment, alleging that his outspoken stance against the Government lacks sincerity.

Sifuna has remained a vocal critic of President Ruto, frequently asserting that Ruto will serve only one term - even with the support of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

" Edwin Sifuna is bitter with President Ruto and the Broadbased government because he wanted to be a Cabinet Secretary "- Gloria Orwoba speaks.

" Edwin Sifuna is bitter with President Ruto and the Broadbased government because he wanted to be a Cabinet Secretary "- Gloria Orwoba speaks.