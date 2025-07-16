SHOCKING VIDEO!! Armed gang linked to ODM politician terrorize residents in Baba Dogo in broad daylight! See what they did to a woman! Oh Lord!







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - A disturbing video making rounds on social media has captured a gang of criminals violently robbing members of the public in Baba Dogo, Nairobi, in broad daylight, with allegations swirling that the gang enjoys political protection from Ruaraka Member of Parliament TJ Kajwang.

In the chilling footage, members of the ruthless gang can be seen forcefully snatching belongings from passersby, with one woman visibly assaulted and left traumatized.

The gang accosted the helpless woman, pinned her to the ground and robbed her clean.

Eyewitnesses claim such incidents have become common, yet the police response remains limited, allegedly due to interference from local political figures.

Residents are now calling for urgent Government intervention, citing growing insecurity and fear of retaliation if they speak out.





