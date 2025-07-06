Tragedy Strikes Presidential Convoy!! Boda Boda rider and passenger killed in horror crash during RUTO’s Embu visit (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 6, 2025 - A tragic accident involving a Presidential Escort vehicle has left two people dead on the spot, after the speeding vehicle crashed into a boda boda at Kavingaci, near Eagle 1 Bridge.

Eyewitnesses say the boda boda rider and his female passenger were killed on the spot after being hit by the escort vehicle accompanying President William Ruto and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire.

The leaders were returning from a church service at Kigari Teachers College.

According to reports from the scene, the escort vehicle veered off the road, hit the motorcycle, and plunged into a river.

Occupants of the escort vehicle were feared dead as the car remained trapped in the river.





See photos.