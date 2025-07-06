RUTO reportedly planning to fire CS ALFRED MUTUA over shady deals linked to his companies - Hopeless job seekers swindled millions





Sunday, July 6, 2025 - Explosive details have emerged suggesting that President William Ruto is seriously considering firing Labour Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, following damning revelations linking companies associated with him to shady job recruitment deals that have allegedly defrauded thousands of desperate Kenyan job seekers.

Sources close to State House indicate that the President is “deeply disturbed” by findings showing that firms tied to Mutua have been running fraudulent overseas job placement schemes, cleverly disguised as Government-endorsed programs.

The companies are accused of luring young, unemployed Kenyans with promises of lucrative jobs abroad, particularly in the Gulf, only to disappear after collecting hefty “processing fees”, visa charges, and deposits.

The alleged scams have left many victims financially devastated, with reports of individuals who sold land, took loans, or drained family savings in pursuit of what turned out to be non-existent job opportunities.

State operatives are said to have already briefed President Ruto, who is under intense pressure to save the Government’s image.

If the axe falls on Mutua, it would mark one of the most high-profile sackings in Ruto’s Government, and a strong statement against corruption and abuse of public trust.