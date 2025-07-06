PAUL ODHIAMBO is suspected to be among the thugs terrorizing locals in the coastal region as detectives raid a guest house and recover a pistol from him (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 6, 2025 - DCI detectives have recovered a firearm suspected to have been used in a series of violent robberies that have recently rocked the coastal region.

The officers stationed in Likoni conducted an intelligence-led operation in Mariakani after getting crucial leads and arrested 27-year-old Paul Odhiambo Magoya at Prestige Guest House.

A CZ pistol was found concealed beneath his bed during the sting operation.

According to DCI, the recovered weapon has been submitted to the National Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis as investigations continue.

The officers are seeking to determine whether the weapon was used in any recent criminal activity.

The suspect, who is believed to be a gang member, is in police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday.

