Tragedy as a young doctor from Garissa drowns and dies, days after graduating from the prestigious St. Petersburg University in Russia (PHOTOs)





Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Grief has engulfed a family in Garissa following the heartbreaking death of Dr. Mohamud Dagane, a promising young medical doctor who tragically drowned in Russia, just days after graduating from the prestigious St. Petersburg University.

Dr. Dagane, who had completed his medical degree with distinction, was eagerly preparing to return home to Kenya, where he was expected to receive a hero’s welcome from his family and community.

The celebrations, however, turned into sorrow after news broke that he had drowned under unclear circumstances.

His untimely demise has shocked many who knew him, both in Kenya and abroad.

In his final Facebook post, Dr. Dagane shared an emotional message, expressing heartfelt gratitude to his family, mentors, and the Garissa community, and reaffirming his commitment to return home and serve with compassion and purpose.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media, with friends and colleagues mourning the loss of a bright, humble, and dedicated young man whose life was full of promise.

Efforts are currently underway to repatriate his body to Kenya for burial, as the family calls for prayers and support during this difficult time.



