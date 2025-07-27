“He is pretending to be nice to you” - GACHAGUA warns RAILA and reveals how RUTO is ‘managing’ the ODM leader







Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to reconsider his political pact with President William Ruto, warning that the alliance is a calculated move to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a public address in Baltimore, United States, Gachagua claimed that President Ruto's goal is not partnership, but control.

“He is pretending to be nice to you, but he doesn’t mean it,” Gachagua warned Raila.

“If he conned me and the entire Mt. Kenya region - people who thought they were smart - he can con anyone.”

Gachagua further alleged that Ruto had confided in him at the beginning of his presidency, revealing that he intended to neutralize Raila’s influence by drawing him closer and offering financial incentives to silence him.

He also suggested that internal divisions currently shaking the ODM party are part of Ruto’s broader strategy.

“He said he will divide ODM - and look now, Luo and Luhya leaders are publicly attacking each other,” Gachagua said.

The former DP observed that Raila's once-strong political base is fracturing due to his ties with the ruling regime.

“Ruto has made Raila unpopular. Luhyas, Kambas, and Kisiis are leaving him. Even the Luo community is divided,” he added.

Gachagua concluded by warning that Raila risks becoming politically irrelevant if he remains aligned with President Ruto.

