Meet ALICE, the woman who wrecked slain Dr. SUSAN KAMENGERE’s marriage and drove her to depression! Used to taunt SUSAN with intimate VIDEOs and PHOTOs with her husband







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A woman identified as Alice Wambui is at the center of controversy after being accused of playing a key role in destroying the marriage of the late Dr. Susan Kamengere Njoki, the CEO of Toto Touch Kenya, who died under suspicious circumstances.

According to sources, Alice allegedly eloped with Susan’s husband, Alios Ngure, a senior manager at Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

More disturbingly, Alice is said to have taunted Dr. Susan with intimate photos and videos of herself with Alios, private material that was intentionally sent to inflict emotional harm.







Reports further indicate that Alice regularly visited the couple’s Kileleshwa matrimonial home, a bold and public show of disrespect that devastated Susan even more.

Friends say the late doctor suffered severe emotional distress, and that her mental health rapidly declined in the months leading up to her tragic death.

In a disturbing twist, Alice is alleged to have left her own husband last year to move in with Alios, who is now suspected of playing a role in Susan’s death, which has been confirmed by a postmortem as manual strangulation.

Alice masquerades herself as a gospel singer but behind the scenes, she is a notorious homewrecker.

See her photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST