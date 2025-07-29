Kenyan LADY takes her own life after husband abandons her for his side chick - Heartbreaking last message surfaces on Facebook







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Tragedy has struck in yet another heartbreaking case of mental health struggles after a middle-aged Kenyan lady took her own life after posting a distressing message on Facebook.

According to reports, the deceased had been battling severe depression after her husband abandoned her for his side chick, leaving her to fend for their two children alone.

Her estranged husband claimed that she was bringing nothing to the table and eloped with his sidechick.

In her final social media post, she bade goodbye to her kids, expressed deep emotional pain, and asked for forgiveness from those she felt she had failed.

“To my kids, please forgive me. I tried, but I am tired,” she posted.

This tragic incident adds to a rising number of suicide cases in Kenya linked to emotional distress, economic hardship, and domestic challenges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST