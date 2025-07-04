Tragedy as mother, son and grandmother die in horrific road crash along Mwea-Embu Highway (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 4, 2025 - A family in Rukanga village, Mutithi Ward, Kirinyaga County is reeling in grief after a heartbreaking road accident claimed the lives of three close relatives along the Mwea-Embu Highway.

The crash, which occurred in the Research area on Wednesday morning, killed 20-year-old Jackson Mwangi, his mother Susan Wanjiru, and his 75-year-old grandmother, Beth Wanjiru.

According to family spokesperson, John Gakotho, the trio was riding on a motorcycle home after attending a court session at Wang’uru Law Courts.

Mwangi had been remanded at Mwea GK Prison on def1lement charges and was recently released after his grandmother used a land title deed to post bail.

Sadly, the return journey turned fatal.

“We’re struggling to come to terms with this tragedy. We’re appealing for support to lay them to rest,” said Peter Gaitho of ACK Rukanga Church and Pastor Wainaina Ngirigaca of AIPCA Church.

Beatrice Mukami Maina, a relative, shared her devastation upon learning the victims were her sister, nephew, and in-law.

“We first heard it on Inooro FM. It didn’t cross our minds it involved our own,” she said tearfully.

Police say the motorcycle, driven by Mwangi, veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a matatu.

All three died on the spot. The matatu driver, Michael Njue, said the motorcycle appeared suddenly in his lane, leaving no room to avoid the crash.





