Tragedy as mother, son and grandmother die in horrific road crash along Mwea-Embu Highway (PHOTOs)

Friday, July 4, 2025 -
A family in Rukanga village, Mutithi Ward, Kirinyaga County is reeling in grief
after a heartbreaking road accident claimed the lives of three close relatives
along the Mwea-Embu Highway.
The crash, which occurred in the Research area on Wednesday
morning, killed 20-year-old Jackson Mwangi, his mother Susan Wanjiru, and his
75-year-old grandmother, Beth Wanjiru.
According to family spokesperson, John Gakotho, the trio was
riding on a motorcycle home after attending a court session at Wang’uru Law
Courts.
Mwangi had been remanded at Mwea GK Prison on def1lement
charges and was recently released after his grandmother used a land title deed
to post bail.
Sadly, the return journey turned fatal.
“We’re struggling to come to terms with this tragedy. We’re
appealing for support to lay them to rest,” said Peter Gaitho of ACK Rukanga
Church and Pastor Wainaina Ngirigaca of AIPCA Church.
Beatrice Mukami Maina, a relative, shared her devastation
upon learning the victims were her sister, nephew, and in-law.
“We first heard it on Inooro FM. It didn’t cross our minds
it involved our own,” she said tearfully.
Police say the motorcycle, driven by Mwangi, veered into
oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a matatu.
All three died on the spot. The matatu driver, Michael Njue, said the motorcycle appeared suddenly in his lane, leaving no room to avoid the crash.
