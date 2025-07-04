ODM MP moves to bar MATIANG’I from vying for Presidency in 2027 over River Yala killings







Friday, July 4, 2025 - Gem Member of Parliament, Elisha Odhiambo, has initiated a legal process to block former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i from contesting the presidency in the 2027 General Elections.

The ODM lawmaker accuses Matiang’i of complicity in what he terms State-sponsored atrocities during his tenure in the Jubilee government, particularly the dumping of mutilated bodies in River Yala.

Odhiambo revealed he had met with lawyers to draft a petition to hold Matiang’i personally accountable for the extrajudicial killings.

“As MP for Gem, I had a meeting with lawyers after listening to Matiang’i’s own admission about the River Yala bodies.”

“We want the court to hold him culpable and bar him from seeking the presidency,” Odhiambo said.

He described the mass dumping of bodies as “environmental terrorism” that deeply traumatized local communities and endangered public health.

This comes after Matiang’i denied the allegations in an interview with Citizen TV, stating that he took immediate action upon learning about the River Yala bodies.

He said he escalated the issue to then Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai and ordered a full investigation through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“If I were responsible for every rogue officer’s action, then I’d also be responsible for all road accidents and robberies,” Matiang’i said, calling the accusations politically motivated.

International Justice Mission (IJM) had reported 36 bodies found in River Yala, many showing signs of torture.

Matiang’i emphasized that he welcomed a public inquest and was willing to testify under oath.