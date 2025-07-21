This well-endowed English teacher wearing knee-high figure-hugging dress in class has sparked reactions (VIDEO)







Monday, July 21, 2025 - A little-known English teacher has become an unexpected social media sensation after a video of her teaching in a knee-high, figure-hugging dress went viral.

The stylish, curvy educator has sparked debate online, with many wondering how male students manage to focus in her class.

In a country where most schools enforce strict dress codes for teachers - especially women - her choice of outfit has stirred mixed reactions.

While some critics argue it’s inappropriate for the classroom, others praised her confidence and joked that, given the chance, they’d never miss her lessons.

Watch the video below.

see wetin english teacher carry 😳💀

pic.twitter.com/t9SbVSXPhj — Mikky 💨💨 (@ItsMikky01) July 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST