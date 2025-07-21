Luo Genes On Display! Magina Girls wow netizens with viral modelling competition at School Talent Show (WATCH)





Monday, July 21, 2025 - A captivating video of Magina Girls High School students participating in a modelling competition during a talent search event has taken social media by storm.

The now-viral clip showcases confident young ladies strutting down a makeshift runway with the poise and flair of professional models, dressed in stylish outfits that turned heads.

Spectators can be heard cheering loudly, some rising from their seats to capture the moment on their phones, adding to the electric atmosphere.

The video has drawn widespread praise online, with many viewers urging modelling agencies to scout the girls, calling them “Kenya’s next supermodels.”

Others lauded the school for nurturing creativity and offering students a chance to shine beyond academics.

Watch the video.

Magina Girls High School talent show pic.twitter.com/l9RlYR3Jq4 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST