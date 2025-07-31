This VIDEO of a plus-size LADY pulling jaw-dropping stunts during a concert has left netizens speechless! (WATCH)

Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A viral video of a plus-size lady stealing the show with jaw-dropping moves on stage has left netizens in awe.
In the clip, she’s seen hyping the crowd before effortlessly
pulling off a flawless 180-degree split, drawing gasps and wild cheers from
stunned revelers.
Her confidence, energy, and agility challenge every
stereotype, proving that talent knows no size.
The audience’s reaction said it all.
This is a powerful reminder that never judge a book by its
cover.
Watch the video.
Speechless.... pic.twitter.com/PBnysmf7cs— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 31, 2025
