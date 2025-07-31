Beautiful KIKUYU LADY who got married in a church wedding cries out after being assaulted by her husband - Accuses him of infidelity (PHOTOs)





Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A young Kikuyu woman identified as Nyambura Mburu has taken to social media to share the heartbreaking details of her abusive marriage after tying the knot in a church wedding.

In a deeply emotional post, Nyambura revealed that she has endured repeated physical abuse at the hands of her husband, who she claims uses electric cables, belts, and hangers to assault her.

She also accused him of infidelity, alleging that he has been involved with multiple women throughout their marriage.

Nyambura shared photos of the injuries she sustained in the most recent attack, drawing widespread sympathy and outrage from netizens.

Shockingly, she disclosed that she walked down the aisle with bruises masked under makeup, following an earlier assault, all in the hope that marriage would change her abusive spouse.

Her heartbreaking post has reignited conversations about domestic abuse, toxic relationships, and the dangers of ignoring red flags in the name of love.



