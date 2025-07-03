This VIDEO of ALBERT OJWANG’s father ‘marketing’ a private funeral service provider that donated a hearse for his son has sparked reactions (LOOK)







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - A video of Albert Ojwang’s father thanking a private funeral service for donating a hearse to transport his son’s body to Homa Bay has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the widely circulated clip, the grieving father stands beside the sleek, black hearse and expresses gratitude for the company's generosity in offering the service free of charge.

While some have praised the gesture, others have criticized the father for what they perceive as the commercialization of Albert’s tragic death.

Critics took issue with his tone and language, particularly when he referred to his son’s death as an "accident" - despite evidence indicating that Albert died in police custody under suspicious circumstances.

The backlash comes just days after the family lawyer, Julius Juma, disclosed that the Ojwang family had received over Ksh5 million in donations.

President William Ruto contributed Ksh2 million, ODM leader Raila Odinga gave Ksh1 million, while Kenyans collectively donated over Ksh2 million through grassroots efforts.

Baba Albert Ojwang' appears in a newly circulating video thanking a private funeral service provider that donated a hearse for his son’s final journey to Homa Bay. pic.twitter.com/wbGmFGufLk — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) July 2, 2025