President RUTO donates Ksh1 Million to shot mask vendor, BONIFACE KARIUKI’s Family







Thursday, July 3, 2025 - President William Ruto has donated Ksh1 million to the family of Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, a mask vendor who was fatally shot by a police officer during recent protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Kangema MP, Peter Irungu Kihungi, who led a delegation to Kariuki’s home on Wednesday, July 2nd, confirmed the donation and conveyed the President’s message of sympathy and commitment to justice.

“We visited the home of the late Boniface Mwangi Kariuki to offer heartfelt condolences. The President has donated Ksh1 million to support the grieving family and has assured them of his unwavering commitment to justice,” said Kihungi.

He also noted that the family had not yet recorded a formal statement with the police, but that Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo’s office had committed to ensuring the matter is addressed urgently.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata also mourned Kariuki, expressing his sorrow over the death of the unarmed hawker, who succumbed to gunshot injuries while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kang’ata affirmed that the Murang’a County Government supported Kariuki during his hospitalization and will continue assisting his family during this period of mourning.

The officers involved, Klinzy Baraza Masinde and Duncan Kiprono, have been interdicted and are now in custody as investigations by IPOA continue.