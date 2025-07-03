President RUTO donates Ksh1 Million to shot mask vendor, BONIFACE KARIUKI’s Family

Thursday, July 3, 2025 - President William Ruto has donated Ksh1 million to the family of Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, a mask vendor who was fatally shot by a police officer during recent protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District.
Kangema MP, Peter Irungu Kihungi, who led a delegation to
Kariuki’s home on Wednesday, July 2nd, confirmed the donation and
conveyed the President’s message of sympathy and commitment to justice.
“We visited the home of the late Boniface Mwangi Kariuki to
offer heartfelt condolences. The President has donated Ksh1 million to support
the grieving family and has assured them of his unwavering commitment to
justice,” said Kihungi.
He also noted that the family had not yet recorded a formal
statement with the police, but that Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo’s office
had committed to ensuring the matter is addressed urgently.
Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata also mourned Kariuki,
expressing his sorrow over the death of the unarmed hawker, who succumbed to
gunshot injuries while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital.
Kang’ata affirmed that the Murang’a County Government
supported Kariuki during his hospitalization and will continue assisting his
family during this period of mourning.
The officers
involved, Klinzy Baraza Masinde and Duncan Kiprono, have been interdicted and
are now in custody as investigations by IPOA continue.
