NGUNJIRI WAMBUGU exposes GACHAGUA for conning a young man contracted to clear bushes at a hotel he had purchased - Labels him a notorious conman







Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Former Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has launched a scathing attack on embattled former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of conning a young man who had been contracted to clear bushes at one of his hotels.

In a fiery Facebook post, Wambugu described Gachagua as a "notorious conman" who thrives on manipulating hustlers, using them for convenience and discarding them when they are no longer useful.

According to Wambugu, while he was still working in Gachagua’s office, the former DP instructed him to find someone to clear overgrown bushes at a hotel he had purchased and was preparing to renovate.

Wambugu says he hired a young professional landscaper for the task, and Gachagua had agreed to pay Ksh 200,000 for the job.

However, once the work was completed, Gachagua allegedly went silent and failed to pay the agreed amount.

“While I was working in his office, he told me to look for someone to clear bushes at a hotel he had bought and wanted to renovate. I looked for a professional young man. He was not paid Ksh 200,000 after completing the job,” Wambugu revealed.





