‘Wanaume wa gym ni bure’ - Kenyan LADY blasts muscular, gym-loving men after being disappointed during mechi (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 31, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has sparked a lively debate online after posting a candid video venting about her disappointing experiences with muscular, gym-loving men.

In the viral clip, she claims that despite dating several tall, dark, and handsome men who are clearly committed to lifting weights, they’ve consistently fallen short in the bedroom.

“Unapata mwanaume ni tall, dark and handsome na amekula chuma, lakini kwa kitanda yeye ni bure,” she lamented.

She went on to ask fellow women if she’s alone in facing such frustrations.

While chiseled gym bros often turn heads, the lady’s remarks suggest that when it comes to performance, appearances might be deceiving.

Watch the video.

Wanaume wa gym ni bure!! pic.twitter.com/ncqLVUzEpk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 31, 2025

