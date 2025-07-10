This beautiful LADY goes around giving random men hugs but some guys take it too far! Eh! Eh! Eh! (VIDEOs)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Popular content creator Rose Baddie is on a heartfelt mission to brighten strangers’ days - one flower at a time.

The stunning creator strolls through public spaces, surprising unsuspecting men with a flower, a sweet note, and a warm hug.

The handwritten note reads, “Smile, you’re the most handsome guy I saw today,” leaving recipients visibly flattered and beaming.

The wholesome gesture has quickly won hearts online, with many praising her for spreading positivity and confidence.

However, not all reactions are innocent - some cheeky men occasionally try to hold onto the hug a little too long!

Did he go too far pic.twitter.com/e419xQZxqM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025

