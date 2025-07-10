LADY claims men only think about these two things when approaching a woman - ‘Men are very simple’ (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - A Kenyan content creator has stirred buzz online with a viral video claiming that men typically have just two things in mind when approaching a woman: whether she’s open to a hookup and how much effort it will take to win her over.

Her bold take has sparked mixed reactions, with some men agreeing, saying they approach relationships like investments - always weighing risk versus reward.

One user even commented, “Men are investors, not gamblers.”

However, she emphasized that the ultimate power lies with the woman - whether intimacy happens in days, weeks, or months depends entirely on her.

Not everyone was convinced, though.

Critics clapped back with playful skepticism, asking whether she’s ever been a man to speak so confidently on their behalf.

Watch the video.

Men only think about these two things when approaching a woman pic.twitter.com/2KlkwdojCp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025

