LADY claims men only think about these two things when approaching a woman - ‘Men are very simple’ (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 10, 2025 - A Kenyan content creator has stirred buzz online with a viral video claiming that men typically have just two things in mind when approaching a woman: whether she’s open to a hookup and how much effort it will take to win her over.
Her bold take has sparked mixed reactions, with some men
agreeing, saying they approach relationships like investments - always weighing
risk versus reward.
One user even commented, “Men are investors, not gamblers.”
However, she emphasized that the ultimate power lies with
the woman - whether intimacy happens in days, weeks, or months depends entirely
on her.
Not everyone was convinced, though.
Critics clapped back with playful skepticism, asking whether
she’s ever been a man to speak so confidently on their behalf.
Watch the video.
Men only think about these two things when approaching a woman pic.twitter.com/2KlkwdojCp— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 10, 2025
