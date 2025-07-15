Thinking of Investing? Government warns Kenyans keen on investing in Money Market Funds (MMFs) and shares - ‘Protect your hard-earned money’







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - As more Kenyans explore Money Market Funds (MMFs) and capital market options to grow their wealth, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has issued a timely advisory urging investors to tread carefully.

In a public notice released on July 15th, CMA cautioned against fraudsters posing as licensed investment firms, luring unsuspecting individuals with promises of unrealistically high returns.

The regulator emphasized that any legitimate investment firm must be listed on its official channels, and it does not request payments via WhatsApp or SMS.

“Take a moment to protect your hard-earned money,” CMA advised, encouraging the public to verify firms before engaging.

In case of any doubts, investors can reach out via direct message or email at complaints@cma.or.ke

This warning comes as MMFs continue to attract attention due to their relatively higher returns compared to traditional savings accounts.

MMFs are managed by professional fund managers and are designed to provide a secure yet rewarding place to park your cash.

According to CMA’s recent report, CIC Money Market Fund leads with Ksh 81.8 billion in assets under management, followed by Sanlam and ICEA Lion.

Other notable players include ABSA and Co-op.

Beyond MMFs, the report also highlights growth in equity, balanced and fixed income funds - showing a growing appetite for smart investing in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST