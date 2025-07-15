This accident between a BMW and VOLVO along Kiambu Road shows why VOLVO is one of the safest car models in the world (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - An accident involving a Volvo and a BMW along Kiambu Road has ignited online debate over the safety features of the two luxury car brands.

Photos shared from the scene show the BMW, which reportedly rear-ended the Volvo, with significant front-end damage, while the Volvo appeared to have only minor scratches.

The crash has reignited praise for Volvo’s long-standing reputation for durability and crash safety.

However, car enthusiasts have pointed out that BMW’s front end is designed to crumple on impact - a deliberate safety feature meant to absorb energy and protect passengers by isolating the passenger cabin from the crash force.

Still, the incident has many tipping their hats to Volvo’s tough, safety-first engineering.

See the photos.

